The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $2.00 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.42 or 0.00026457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00141917 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,050 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

