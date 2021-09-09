Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.22.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.45. 307,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,194. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.42.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

