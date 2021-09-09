Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 182,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,798. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

