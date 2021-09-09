Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.

VRNT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 753,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

