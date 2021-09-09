Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.11.
VRNT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 753,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
