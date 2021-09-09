Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $61.02 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $219.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 962,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,783. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $325.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

