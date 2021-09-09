HeartBout Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $226,329.55 and $10.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

