Beyond Finance (BYN) One Day Volume Tops $237,001.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $237,001.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00132522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00194852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.31 or 0.99877925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.92 or 0.07238756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00853103 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

