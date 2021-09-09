Cryptocean Price Tops $2.64 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $21.64 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

