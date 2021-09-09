Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. 1,090,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

