The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.14. 160,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,828. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.