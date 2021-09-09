Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 23% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.84 or 0.00061782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and approximately $2.49 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.92 or 0.99997086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002183 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,904,958 coins and its circulating supply is 221,120,355 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

