Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,293. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $802.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,640 shares of company stock worth $2,012,586. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.