Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $50.20

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 883,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

