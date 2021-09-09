CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,049. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.26. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.