Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $206,116.01 and $12,636.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00133135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00194361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.99 or 0.99993728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.04 or 0.07215429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.11 or 0.00860321 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

