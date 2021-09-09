Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH) Critical Comparison

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 135.50%. iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 284.11%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 2.10 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -16.74 iHuman $81.52 million 4.44 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Summary

iHuman beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

