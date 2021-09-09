Zacks: Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,653. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.11. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

