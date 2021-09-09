Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,075. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

