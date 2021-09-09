Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $872 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.87 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 753,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

