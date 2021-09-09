Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

VCRA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 203,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,378. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.