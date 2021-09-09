Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 246,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.82.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

