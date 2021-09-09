Zacks: Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 22,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $724.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

