Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 5,095,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,688. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.