Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 8,607,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

