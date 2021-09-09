Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.07). Adient reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Adient stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 766,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $54,184,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 856.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adient by 1,443.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

