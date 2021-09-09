Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

BPRN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

