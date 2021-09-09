Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $198.68 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $198.68 million and approximately $110.48 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

