Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives $21.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 731,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,892. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 768,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 105,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

