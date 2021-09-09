Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,999.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 467,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,411. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

