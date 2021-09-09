Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 120,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

