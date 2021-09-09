SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,632. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.