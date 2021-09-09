Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $191.88 Average PT from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.46. 132,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

