Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

