Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Sells $14,020.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 348,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,485. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Data I/O by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Data I/O by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

