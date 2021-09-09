Smartlands Network (SLT) 1-Day Volume Hits $90,920.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00013182 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $31.23 million and approximately $90,920.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.