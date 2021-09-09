Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 191,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$731,072.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$731,072.08. Insiders purchased 572,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,703 in the last three months.

TOT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,664. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.07.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.