U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $62.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.37.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of USB traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,922. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

