Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Acquires $236,720.48 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.
RMCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
