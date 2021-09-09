Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Acquires $236,720.48 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

RMCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.