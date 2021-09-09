Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,621. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.26 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.