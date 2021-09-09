Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

ATUS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,414. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after buying an additional 128,937 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

