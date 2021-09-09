Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post sales of $57.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.33 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $213.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 367,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,015 and sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYOV traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 496,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.