Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

