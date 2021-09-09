My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.31 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $28.31 million and $4.79 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00008875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00190389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.92 or 1.00135625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.07145213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00820213 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

