J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 406,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,420. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

