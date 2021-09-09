J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 406,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,420. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
