J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

JCOM traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 406,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,420. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

