Rainicorn Hits Market Cap of $23.46 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $451,100.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00130804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00190765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.83 or 1.00248802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.98 or 0.07186462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00822803 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

