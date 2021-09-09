CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $4.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $907.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.46. 788,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,142. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

