$0.57 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 910,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,075. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $896.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

