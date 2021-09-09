Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,941.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $454,052.17 and $19,941.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00130804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00190765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.83 or 1.00248802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.98 or 0.07186462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00822803 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

