Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 554,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -3.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

